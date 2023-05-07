TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,444,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,483 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $461,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

