TD Asset Management Inc Buys 5,308 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,680. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 19.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

