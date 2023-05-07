TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 2,500 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Louis J. Torchio purchased 4,395 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at $632,749.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $111,483. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.