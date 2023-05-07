TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Absolute Software by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Absolute Software by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,506,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,192,277.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 37,562 shares of company stock worth $281,541 in the last three months.

Absolute Software Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ABST stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.64. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.