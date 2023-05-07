TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prothena were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Prothena Stock Up 12.0 %

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,583,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $78.59 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.