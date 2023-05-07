TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $76.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

