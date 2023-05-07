TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $2,656,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 138,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

