TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,141,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BRBR opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

