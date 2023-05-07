TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.39 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.50 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

