TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.51 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,859,000 after buying an additional 2,563,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,902,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 1,471,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,044,595 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. HSBC upped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

