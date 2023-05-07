TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.51 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,437,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after buying an additional 318,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after buying an additional 133,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Shares of ZTO opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.04. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

