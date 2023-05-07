TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,282,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

RXDX opened at $194.20 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

