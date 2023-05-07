TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $197.83. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $596,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $596,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

