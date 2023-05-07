TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

NYSE:GFI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

