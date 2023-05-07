TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 590,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 190,546 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 170,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.69 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

