TD Asset Management Inc Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

