TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Digital by 143.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $348,351,000 after buying an additional 6,297,603 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,081.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,705 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

