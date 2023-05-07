TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of LW stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $113.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

