TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comerica by 28.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of CMA opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

