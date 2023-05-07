TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

