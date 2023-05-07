TD Asset Management Inc Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,046 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day moving average is $174.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $221.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

