TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,433 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,041,000 after acquiring an additional 229,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,880,000 after acquiring an additional 427,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

