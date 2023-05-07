TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 70,647 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 70,647 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in EQT by 27.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

EQT Stock Up 4.2 %

EQT stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

