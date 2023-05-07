TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,813,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872,632 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Gold were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $949.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

