TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 296,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 141,025 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 77,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,653,000 after buying an additional 563,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,868,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

