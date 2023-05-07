TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PEAK opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile



Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

