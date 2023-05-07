TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.