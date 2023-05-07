TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ero Copper by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ero Copper by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

ERO opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

