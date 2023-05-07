TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,502 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,662 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

