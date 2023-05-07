TD Asset Management Inc Sells 16,800 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in agilon health were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in agilon health by 236.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

agilon health Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,243 shares of company stock worth $1,806,428. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $24.51 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.