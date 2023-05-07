TD Asset Management Inc Sells 20,900 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,643 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after buying an additional 468,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 202,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.