TD Asset Management Inc Sells 24,200 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 23.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Down 5.5 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

About Gold Fields



Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

