TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,202 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entegris Trading Up 5.5 %

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $118.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

