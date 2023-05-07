TD Asset Management Inc Sells 50,750 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ero Copper by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ero Copper by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of ERO opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

