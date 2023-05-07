TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,681 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,303.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.73 per share, with a total value of $25,021.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,303.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,915 shares of company stock worth $776,025 and have sold 23,617 shares worth $1,728,865. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.81.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

