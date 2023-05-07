TD Asset Management Inc Sells 99,494 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,494 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,489 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $321,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,459,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,598. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

