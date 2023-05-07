TD Asset Management Inc Sells 99,494 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,494 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,489 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 162.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,936 shares of company stock worth $7,330,598 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

