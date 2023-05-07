TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $435,113.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,133,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

