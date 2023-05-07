TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

LNT stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

