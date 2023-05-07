Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $44.55 on Friday. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

