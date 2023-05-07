Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $96,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

