Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.70

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 29264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
TSCDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.
Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.
