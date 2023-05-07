Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $124.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 521,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

