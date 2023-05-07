The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.7 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

