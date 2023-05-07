The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.