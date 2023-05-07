The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after acquiring an additional 605,112 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,404,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,541,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 473,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $435,113.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,865. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

