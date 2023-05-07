The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

