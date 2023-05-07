Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Thomas Bartrum sold 1,801 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $49,671.58.

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $413,850.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $428,250.00.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. SVB Securities raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

