Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.77 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

