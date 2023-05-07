Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30. Research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.